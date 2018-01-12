UN rights office decries Trump's reported remarks as 'racist'

Hundreds of immigration activists, clergy members and others participate in a protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in front of the Federal Building on Jan 11, 2018 in New York City.
Hundreds of immigration activists, clergy members and others participate in a protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in front of the Federal Building on Jan 11, 2018 in New York City.PHOTO: AFP
Published
45 min ago

GENEVA (REUTERS) - The United Nations human rights office on Friday (Jan 12) rejected as "racist" reported remarks by United States President Donald Trump describing immigrants from Africa and Haiti as coming from "sh**hole" countries.

Trump on Thursday questioned why the US would want to have immigrants from Haiti and African nations, referring to some as "sh**hole countries," according to two sources familiar with the comments.

"There is no other word one can use but 'racist'," UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a Geneva news briefing when asked about the comments.

"You cannot dismiss entire countries and continents as 'sh**holes', whose entire populations, who are not white, are therefore not welcome."

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Get an internationally recognised education right here in Singapore
CUT your risk of diabetes
New mum shares what to expect when the baby arrives
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals