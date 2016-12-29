UK zoo celebrates birth of rare giraffe calf

LONDON (REUTERS) - Zookeepers at Chester Zoo received a belated Christmas gift with the arrival of a rare Rothschild's giraffe calf on Monday (Dec 26).

Photographs and video released by the zoo show the six feet tall (1.83m) Rothschild's giraffe exploring its surroundings under the watchful eye of mother, Tula.

"Rothschild's giraffes are highly endangered and so the arrival of a new calf is a major cause for celebration. It really is the best Christmas gift we could have ever have wished for", the zoos team manager of giraffes, Sarah Roffe, said.