UK to pay extra $82m for border security in Calais: Official

LONDON (AFP) - Britain said it would pay an extra £44.5 million (S$82 million) to boost security around Calais after a demand for more money from French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of a key summit on Thursday (Jan 18).

"This is about investing in and enhancing the security of the UK border," a government spokeswoman said.

Hundreds of people continue to camp out in the northern French town, hoping to stow away on trucks heading to Britain, a destination seen as an El Dorado by some migrants from Afghanistan and East Africa.

The two countries currently abide by the 15-year-old Treaty of Le Touquet, which permits immigration checks within each other's borders.