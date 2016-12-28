UK student Isabel Gayther sparks police search for skipping family Christmas

LONDON (AFP) - A British university student reported as missing after skipping a family Christmas has apparently sent Facebook posts saying she is alive and well and just embarrassed that her mother called the police.

London's Metropolitan Police launched a search on Monday (Dec 26) saying 21-year-old Isabel Gayther was last seen at her student residence on Saturday and had not visited her family's home on Christmas Day as planned.

"This is extremely out of character for her and officers and her family are extremely concerned for her safety and wellbeing," the police said on Monday.

"It is believed Isabel has her phone with her but it is unreachable," the police statement added.

Facebook posts on the account used by Gayther, where she uses the name Isabela Mishele, then appeared on Tuesday, British media reported.

"Am not on my way to Syria or being held hostage.... A day and half I'm out of contact and this is what happens?" one of the posts read.

"Oh god, how embarrassing, this is the second time my mum has filed a missing persons report," said another.

One post was a link to an article from Psychology Today entitled: "Should You Divorce Your Mother?" A police spokesman told AFP on Wednesday that the appeal to find Gayther was "still live".

"We're aware of the reports but we have to know that she's safe and well. Until we are contacted by her, the search will continue," he said.