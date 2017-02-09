UK foreign minister no longer has US citizenship: US Treasury list

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives for the weekly meeting of the cabinet at 10 Downing Street in central London on Feb 7, 2017.
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives for the weekly meeting of the cabinet at 10 Downing Street in central London on Feb 7, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Boris Johnson has given up his US citizenship, a US Treasury Department list showed on Wednesday (Feb 8), a move the New York-born politician had said he would make.

Johnson, who was appointed foreign secretary shortly after Britain voted to leave the European Union in a June referendum, had dual nationality and, according to local media, settled a US tax bill in 2015 on the earlier sale of his London house.

Britain's foreign ministry did not have immediate comment.

The US Treasury lists all people who have renounced US citizenship or long-term residency in the three months ending on Dec 31, 2016.

Johnson comes under the name Alexander Boris Johnson on the list - his full name is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

