UK and Japan aim for trade deal straight after Brexit: Source

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a joint press conference with her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo, Japan on Aug 31, 2017.
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a joint press conference with her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo, Japan on Aug 31, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
24 min ago

TOKYO (Reuters) - Britain and Japan are aiming to put in place a bilateral trade agreement "pretty much immediately" after Brexit, a government source said on Thursday (Aug 31) as Prime Minister Theresa May tries to reassure businesses and politicians during a visit to Tokyo.

"Our intention would be for our deal to come into force pretty much immediately," a government source said on Thursday."That's the UK position and they've (Japan) agreed to it."

The source also said that May had met Toyota Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada, Nissan CEO Hirohito Saikawa and Hitachi Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi during her trip.

The meetings were "enthusiastic and positive", the source said.

Topics: 

