Two-thirds of Germans believe Brexit will hurt EU as well as Britain: Poll

BERLIN (Reuters) - Two-thirds of Germans believe Britain's exit from the European Union will have negative consequences for the bloc, with only 20 per cent seeing the potential for long-term benefits, a Forschungsgruppe Wahlen poll for ZDF television showed.

Some 82 per cent believed the impact on Britain would be negative, according to the poll published on Friday (Sept 1), with just 9 per cent seeing the country benefiting in the long run.

Britain and the EU concluded a third round of Brexit talks on Thursday, with both sides saying that little progress had been made on the major issues dividing them.