Turkish authorities release family of man who shot dead Russian envoy: Report

ANKARA (REUTERS) - Turkish authorities have released the relatives of the off-duty policeman who gunned down the Russian envoy to Ankara three days ago, CNN Turk reported on Thursday (Dec 22).

Authorities detained for questioning the mother, father, sister and two other relatives of Mevlut Mert Altintas, Turkish security sources told Reuters, after the 22-year-old policeman shot and killed the envoy on Monday.

Altintas shouted "Don't forget Aleppo" and "Allahu Akbar" - Arabic for "God is greatest" - as he fired the shots.