ISIS claims responsibility for Istanbul club attack

Flowers are placed in front of a police barrier near the entrance of Reina nightclub in Istanbul on Jan 1, 2017.
Policemen standing guard outside the Reina nightclub in Istanbul, after a shooting, on Jan 1, 2017.
People laying flowers in front of the Reina nightclub, after a shooting which killed 39 people, on Jan 1, 2017.
Relatives of Ayhan Arik, one of the victims of the attack on the Reina nightclub, mourning during his funeral ceremony on Jan 1, 2017.
Police officers securing the area outside the Reina nightclub following a shooting, early in the morning of Jan 1, 2017.
Published
5 hours ago
Updated
3 hours ago

CAIRO (REUTERS) – ISIS  claimed responsibility on Monday (Jan 2)  for a New Year’s Day mass shooting in a packed Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people, an attack carried out by a lone gunman who remains at large.

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group made the claim in a statement on one of its Telegram channels, a method it has used to claim attacks in the past. 

There was no immediate comment from Turkish officials. “In continuation of the blessed operations that Islamic State is conducting against the protector of the cross, Turkey, a heroic soldier of the caliphate struck one of the most famous nightclubs where the Christians celebrate their apostate holiday,” the statement by the militant group said.

 
 

Nato member Turkey is part of the US-led coalition against ISIS and launched an incursion into Syria in August to drive the radical Sunni militants from its borders.

The authorities believe the assailant may be from a Central Asian nation and suspect he had links to ISIS, Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper said. Police distributed a hazy black-and-white photo of the alleged attacker taken from security footage.

The shooting at the Reina nightclub on the shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus waterway shook Turkey as it tries to recover from a failed July coup and a series of deadly bombings in cities including Istanbul and the capital Ankara, some blamed on Islamic State and others claimed by Kurdish militants.

Some people jumped into the Bosphorus to save themselves after the attacker began shooting at random just over an hour into the new year. Witnesses described diving under tables as he walked around spraying bullets from an automatic rifle.

Nationals of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Libya, Israel, India, a Turkish-Belgian dual citizen and a Franco-Tunisian woman were among those killed, officials said. Saudi newspaper al-Riyadh said five of the dead were from Saudi Arabia.

Security services had been on alert across Europe for new year celebrations following an attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that killed 12 people. Only days ago, an online message from a pro-ISIS group called for attacks by “lone wolves” on “celebrations, gatherings and clubs”.

