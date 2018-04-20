Trump invites Putin to White House, says would be happy to make reciprocal Russia visit

A file photo of Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to US President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit, on July 7, 2017.
A file photo of Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to US President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit, on July 7, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
MOSCOW (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump invited his Russian counterpart, Mr Vladimir Putin, to the United States during a phone call, and said he would be glad to see Mr Putin in the White House, RIA Novosti reported on Friday (April 20), citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The news agency quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying Mr Trump returned to the subject of an invitation a couple of times during a phone call with Mr Putin.

Mr Trump told Mr Putin he would be happy to make a reciprocal visit to Russia, the RIA news agency quoted Mr Lavrov as saying.

 
