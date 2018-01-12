Trump cancels visit to Britain amid fears of mass protests: Reports

LONDON- US President Donald Trump has shelved plans to open the new US embassy in London next month, according to reports.

Concerned about the welcome he would receive in Britain, Mr Trump is understood to be sending US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson instead, according to the Independent.

British Prime Minister Theresa May invited Mr Trump for a state visit when she became the first world leader to visit the president in the White House a year ago.

With activists pledging to stage mass protests and MPs determined not to give the president the opportunity to address parliament, no date for a state visit has been set, The Guardian reported.

Instead, it had been expected that Mr Trump would make a brief, less formal "working visit" next month, to cut the ribbon on the US$1 billion (S$1.33 billion) embassy in Nine Elms, south-west London, and hold meetings with Ms May.

The White House has yet to respond to the reports while Downing Street declined to comment on the particular case but reports suggested the British goverment was aware the "working visit" had been postponed, according to the Independent.

British MPs have repeatedly called for the offer of a state visit for Mr Trump to be withdrawn following his crackdown on immigration from majority-Muslim countries and promotion of far-right group Britain First on Twitter. The latter controversy sparked a diplomatic spat between Ms May and Mr Trump, after the Prime Minister condemned the US President's actions.

This week, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson brushed off suggestions a state visit to Britain by Mr Trump should be scrapped.

It followed claims by Michael Wolff, the author of an explosive new book about Mr Trump, that the US President would use a visit to "Trumpalise the Queen and Buckingham Palace", Sky News reported.