People placing placards and candles in a tribute to the victims of the Barcelona and Cambrils attacks in Spain, as tens of thousands - joined by Spain's King Felipe VI - marched through the heart of Barcelona on Saturday in a defiant display of unity against terrorism. Barcelona has been in mourning after a driver ploughed into crowds in Las Ramblas on Aug 17, followed hours later by a car attack in the seaside resort town of Cambrils. Sixteen were killed in the two incidents.