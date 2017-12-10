Trains cancelled, flights grounded after snow hits Britain

LONDON (REUTERS) - Some trains were cancelled, flights were grounded and a rugby match was called off on Sunday (Dec 10) after Britain experienced heavy snow fall in some areas.

Britain's Met Office said there was an "amber weather warning" particularly across central England and warned travellers that "road, rail and air travel delays are likely, as well as stranding of vehicles and public transport cancellations".

There was 28cm of snow in Sennybridge, in Wales, and 12cm in High Wycombe, just outside the capital London.

Flights were suspended in Birmingham in central England, while more than 10 train lines reported delays. A rugby match in London was postponed due to "adverse weather conditions surrounding the ground".