Train collides with school bus in southern France, no word on casualties

PARIS (REUTERS, AFP) - A train collided with a school bus outside the town of Perpignan in southern France on Thursday (Dec 14) and emergency services were at the scene, a local official said.

The AFP news agency cited a police source as saying three people had been killed.

"All emergency services have been mobilised and a crisis coordination unit set up," an official at the local Millas townhall told Reuters.

The French Transport Minister, who was travelling to the scene, called it a "terrible accident".

The Pyrenees-Orientales prefect confirmed the accident in a statement on Twitter.