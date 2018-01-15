Thrills up in the sky, and down on the slopes

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Fighter jets of the Patrouille Suisse, the aerobatic team of the Swiss Air Force, and a commercial plane flying over the ski slopes of Wengen, Switzerland, in an aerial display ahead of the men's downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup last Saturday.

Founded in 1964, the Patrouille Suisse typically flies six Northrop F-5E Tiger II fighters, painted in the national colours of white and red.

On Saturday, Swiss racer Beat Feuz led from the front to eventually win the downhill race at Wengen, one of the oldest and most prestigious races of the World Cup skiing season, for the second time.

