Three women arrested in London under anti-terror laws, say police

The arrest of the three women was part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation in connection with an address on Harlesden Road in east London.
The arrest of the three women was part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation in connection with an address on Harlesden Road in east London.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
14 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) – Three young women were arrested under anti-terrorism laws in east London on Monday (May 1)  in connection with a security operation in the capital last week, police said.

The two 18-year-old and one 19-year-old women were held on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts, the Metropolitan Police force said . 

“The arrests were made as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation in connection with an address on Harlesden Road,” the police said in a statement, referring to the location of a raid by armed counter-terrorism officers in north-west London on Thursday evening.

Police at the time said that raid had disrupted an active militant plot.

Monday’s arrests came days after a man was arrested carrying knives near Prime Minister Theresa May’s office in Westminster, and just over a month after a British-born convert to Islam ploughed a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.

 

On Thursday, armed counter-terrorism officers using tear gas stormed the house in the Willesden area of the capital and shot a woman in her 20s.

She was released from hospital on Sunday, then herself arrested on suspicion of committing terror offences.

Britain has been on its second-highest alert level of“severe” since August 2014, meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely. 

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping