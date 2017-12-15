Three killed, including two police, in Spain shooting

MADRID (AFP) - Three people, including two national police officers, were killed in a shooting at a country house in eastern Spain on Thursday (Dec 14), officials said.

"Two civil guards and a civilian" died during the incident at an isolated home in a rural area of the Teruel province around 6pm (1am on Friday, Singapore time), a local official told AFP.

Authorities did not confirm whether any arrest had been made, and at 8pm GMT a police operation was continuing in the villages of Andorra and Albalate del Arzobispo.

(This story is developing)