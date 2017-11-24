Three cups of coffee a day may just keep you in the pink

LONDON • People who drink three to four cups of coffee a day are more likely to see health benefits than harm, scientists have said.

The research published on Wednesday, which collated evidence from more than 200 previous studies, also found coffee consumption to be linked to lower risks of diabetes, liver disease, dementia and some cancers.

Three or four cups a day confer the greatest benefit, the scientists said in their research, published in the BMJ British medical journal, except for women who are pregnant or who have a higher risk of suffering fractures.

Drinking coffee was consistently linked with a lower risk of death from all causes and from heart disease.

The largest reduction in relative risk of premature death is seen in people consuming three cups a day, compared with non-coffee drinkers.

Drinking more than three cups a day was not linked to harm, but the beneficial effects were less pronounced.

