Thousands march in Auschwitz Holocaust remembrance event

OSWIECIM, POLAND (REUTERS) - Thousands of people from all over the world took part in a Holocaust memorial march on Monday (April 24), walking down a 3km path linking the former Nazi concentration camps at Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The sound of the shofar, a ram's horn used in Jewish religious ceremonies, signalled the beginning of the march to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Holocaust survivor, Edward Mossberg, said it is his duty and obligation to educate the younger generation about what happened.

Auschwitz, located near the city of Krakow in southern Poland, has become a poignant symbol of the Holocaust which claimed six million Jewish lives across Europe. Until the liberation of the camp area by the Red Army in 1945, around 1.5 million people were murdered there, mostly European Jews, but also Poles, Roma people, Soviet prisoners of war and homosexuals.