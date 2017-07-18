Theresa May warns Conservative lawmakers to stop backbiting or risk Labour leader Corbyn coming to power

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told Conservative Party lawmakers that they should stop backbiting or risk letting Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn into power, Sky News reported.

After she lost her majority in a botched election gamble, some senior ministers have resorted to public bickering over Brexit and state spending as they manoeuvre in expectation she will soon be toppled.

At a summer party for Conservative lawmakers, Mrs May told lawmakers that there should be "no backbiting, no carping", Sky said.

"The choice is me or Jeremy Corbyn - and nobody wants him," Mrs May told her lawmakers, according to the Daily Mail newspaper."Go away, have a proper summer break and come back ready for serious business."

Mrs May was expected to warn ministers on Tuesday (July 18) that Cabinet discussions should not be leaked and that public squabbling must end, Sky said.