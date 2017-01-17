Theresa May pledges vote on final Brexit deal, taking Britain out of EU's single market

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to pull Britain out of the European Union's single market while staying inside parts of its customs union, saying the Britain parliament will get a vote on the final Brexit deal.

"I can confirm today that the government will put the final deal that's agreed between the U.K. and the EU to a vote in both Houses of Parliament before it comes into force," Mrs May said in a speech to diplomats in London on Tuesday (Jan 17) that was broadcast live in European countries including Germany.

Laying out the government's Brexit plans in her most explicit description yet, Mrs May said that she was confident a deal can be reached with the European Union once the trigger to leave is invoked by the end of March.

She called for a "phased approach" that will seek "a smooth and orderly Brexit".

This story is developing