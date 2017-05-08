The vote on Twitter: Is Emmanuel Macron or Justin Trudeau the hottest among world leaders?

The debate on Twitter sparked by the just-concluded French election is intense, and it's not about the future of the Europe Union.

As Emmanuel Macron defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, tweets comparing the young 39-year-old French leader with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 45, have been trending.

Independent candidate Macron, who is the youngest leader of France since Napoleon, had beaten National Front's Le Pen by a wide margin on Monday (May 8).

While markets rallied and mainstream politicians heaved a sigh of relief, users on social media were focussed on the trim, blue-eyed leader's leading man looks.

"Yo I know this's going to be controversial and I'm sorry to talk politics but Emmanuel Macron is more attractive than Justin Trudeau SORRY," said zetsubouzhainu on Twitter.

The fact that both men spoke French led to some fantasising by Twitter users.

"A video of Trudeau and Macron speaking to each other in French is needed so that all our fantasies are fulfilled," wrote jennywhojenny.

Former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump were also drawn into the fray.

"Wow, imagine a meeting between Obama, Trudeau, and Macron," said Twitter user amy.

"Why is it that all the new Presidents are hot men? Macron in France, Trudeau in Canada and US gets stuck with Orange Julius,"said FabulousMac.

Macron, who won 66.06 per cent of the vote, is a centrist and former investment banker who served as economics minister for two years.

Some saw hope in his election, after triumphs for the populist right in 2016 - with Brexit in Britain, and Donald Trump in the US.

France's repudiation of the far right also meant that fears of the European Union breaking apart after Brexit have been allayed.

Macron is married to Brigitte, who may prove to be an unusual first lady for France.

More than 20 years her husband's senior, she was already a mother of three and his teacher when she met Macron - then 15 years old.

The elegant and svelte 64-year-old is her husband's closest collaborator and will have an official role in the government.