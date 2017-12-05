The three contentious issues

DIVORCE BILL

Brexiteers and europhiles reacted angrily last Wednesday when reports emerged that Britain will pay up to €55 billion (S$88 billion) to cover the European Union's outstanding obligations in order to exit the bloc.

Brussels has long demanded that Britain must pay for its share of the budget until it leaves the bloc in March 2019, and then for future commitments made while it was a member.

CITIZENS' RIGHTS

The post-Brexit fate of around three million Europeans living in Britain and more than one million British nationals living in the EU remains uncertain.

Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to cut red tape and costs for EU citizens wanting to remain in Britain after Brexit, but the EU is still seeking further commitments from her that the rights of EU citizens in Britain after Brexit will be guaranteed under EU judicial supervision.

IRISH BORDER

Dublin, backed by the rest of the EU, has sought strong assurances that London would commit to keeping business regulations in Northern Ireland the same as in the EU, to avoid a "hard border".

This was previously ruled out by Prime Minister May. Avoiding a "hard border" on the island of Ireland that many fear could disrupt the peace in Northern Ireland had been the last major hurdle before Brexit talks could move to negotiations on Britain's future trade relationship with the EU.