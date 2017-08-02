The Daily Telegraph accidentally publishes article announcing Prince Philip's death

LONDON - The Daily Telegraph published an incomplete online article wrongly announcing the death of Prince Philip - consort to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II - on Wednesday (Aug 2), The Guardian reported.

It was subsequently taken down.

This came even as the Duke of Edinburgh, 96, prepared for his final solo engagement in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, before enjoying time away from the hectic royal schedule.

The ceremony on Wednesday will see him pay tribute to personnel who took part in the 1664 Global Challenge, a finale to his 65 years of public efforts.

The Guardian reported that the Daily Telegraph article read: "The Duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving consort to a monarch in British history, has died at the age of XX, Buckingham Palace has announced.

"Prince Philip, whom the Queen described as her 'strength and stay' during her record-breaking reign, passed away XXXXXXX

"FILL IN DETAILS

"He will be given a royal ceremonial funeral in line with his wishes, which is expected to take place in seven days' time."

A note at the top of the article read: "This file needs to be a living file - and will serve Apple News as well as be the main news story. Please stick to the format below."

A spokesman for The Telegraph has apologised for the mistake, adding that "(the paper) will be reviewing our publishing processes as a matter of urgency".

British tabloid The Sun made a similar error in May this year, publishing an obituary titled "Prince Philip dead at 95, how did the Duke of Edinburgh die, etc etc" when he announced his retirement from public engagements.