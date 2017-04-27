Teen admits planning London attack targeting Buckingham Palace and Elton John concert

LONDON - A teenager in Britain has admitted to planning a bomb attack in London on targets that include the Buckingham Palace and an Elton John concert, British media reports said on Thursday (April 27).

London's Central Criminal Court heard that Haroon Syed pleaded guilty to a charge of preparing terrorist acts between April and September last year, the BBC reported.

The 19-year-old from Hounslow in west London had attempted to purchase weapons online and had researched busy areas in London to target. These included an Elton John concert in Hyde Park that was taking place on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the BBC said.

He was arrested after chatting online with undercover British agents.

According to The Guardian, he had told an undercover officer of his desire to obtain bomb-making materials and had been inspired by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group.

He will be sentenced in June.