Syria Twitter girl Bana Alabed tweets about 'new friend' Lindsay Lohan

LONDON - The young Syrian girl who captured hearts and minds around the globe with her tweets from beseiged Aleppo has found a new friend in US actress Lindsay Lohan.

Bana shared a video of herself and Mean Girls actress Lohan which was apparently shot in Turkey, said the BBC.

Lohan, who has been in the country for a few days, says in the video that the pair are "sending lots of love and life and blessings" to refugees and people in Syria.

look who I am with.... I have a new friend Lindsay Lohan @lindsaylohan https://t.co/AdAsjmiDBd — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) January 27, 2017

Meeting with my friends @rt_erdogan, Emine and @lindsaylohan to support the people of Syria.I am searching the rights of the Syrian children pic.twitter.com/dwQhqMO6zN — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) January 27, 2017

It is unclear how the two came to meet, the BBC said.

The short clip shows Bana hugging the actress, who tells the camera: "We want to send to all of the people in Syria and Aleppo suffering and to all the refugees we are hear supporting you and you can hang on and be strong just like Bana has."

She adds "inshallah", which means "if God wills" in Arabic.

Bana rose to fame after documenting on Twitter her daily life in rebel-held East Aleppo, with the help of her mother.

The seven-year-old recently penned an open letter to new US President Donald Trump, asking him to open the country to refugees.

Ms Lohan became a film star aged 11 when she starred in Disney's The Parent Trap, but her career has been marred in recent years by a series of scandals.

Rumours began circulating this week that the actress may have converted to Islam, after she was spotted in Turkey wearing a hijab.

The actress also appears to have deleted all of her posts on Twitter and Instagram, changing her bio on the latter to read "alaikum salam", which means "peace be upon you" in Arabic.