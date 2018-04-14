Syria attacked just as it had chance for peace: Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Syria has been attacked just as it had a chance for peace, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday (April 14), hours after US, British and French forces pounded Damascus with air strikes in response to a suspected poison gas attack last week.

"First the 'Arab spring' tested the Syrian people, then Islamic State (in Iraq and Syria), now smart American rockets. The capital of a sovereign government, trying for years to survive under terrorist aggression, has been attacked," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

"You have to be quite abnormal to attack Syria's capital just at the moment when it had a chance for a peaceful future,"she wrote.

Ms Zakharova suggested that Western media bore some responsibility for the strikes, claiming the White House cited "multiple media sources" on the suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma.

"American and other Western media must understand their responsibility for what happened," Ms Zakharova wrote.

The Russian Defence Ministry and the Kremlin have yet to make any comment on the strikes announced by US President Donald Trump.

Russia's ambassador to the United States warned that there would be consequences for the US-led military strikes, adding that it was not acceptable to insult Russia's President.

Related Story US, France and Britain launch military strikes in Syria

"A pre-designed scenario is being implemented," Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Twitter. "Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences."

"Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible," he added. "The US - the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons - has no moral right to blame other countries."