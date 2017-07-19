Swimmers take the plunge in a Paris canal

PARIS, FRANCE (REUTERS) - In Paris, there is a new way to cool down from the hot, summer sun.

Three new swimming areas have opened in a canal in the east of the city.

Although the water is green, it is safe. The city is using a filter system to clean the water and samples will be taken every three hours during the day to check the water quality.

CIty officials hope the clean water initiative will help Paris land its bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games.

"This allows us to apply the same methodology with the River Seine by 2024, so we can welcome both the Olympic triathlon in 2024 and, after that, Parisians swimmers, who will once again be able to use the Seine as a bathing area, as they used to at the beginning of the 20th century,'' said Jean-Francois Martins, deputy mayor for sports and tourism.

"It's really practical. It's a great initiative because it allows many people who don't go to the sea to make the most of the water and sun in Paris," said Marine, a 16-year-old Parisian.

Who needs the French Rivera, when you can stay in the city and make a splash in Paris.