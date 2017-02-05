Swedish minister mocks Trump with all-women photo

STOCKHOLM • Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Isabella Lovin, has published a photograph of herself signing a climate Bill surrounded by her closest female colleagues, mocking a photo of United States President Donald Trump.



In the photo, Ms Lovin, who also serves as Environment and Development Aid Minister, is seated at a desk as she signs the Bill under the watchful eye of seven female colleagues, including one who is visibly pregnant. The shot parodies a photo taken of Mr Trump on Jan 23 in the White House, as he signed a decree barring US federal funding for foreign NGOs that support abortion as his all-male colleagues look on.

Sweden is known for its high level of women in the workplace, including in Parliament and government.

"We are a feminist government, which shows in this photo. Ultimately, it is up to the observer to interpret the photo," the Swedish minister wrote in a comment to Agence France-Presse.

The Trump photo elicited an avalanche of comments, many of them remarking that no woman was present for a decision concerning women.

