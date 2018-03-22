Suspicious package found near London HQ of Cambridge Analytica

LONDON (REUTERS) - British police said a suspicious package had been found near the London headquarters of Cambridge Analytica on Thursday (March 22), prompting police to close nearby roads and evacuate the building.

"The building has been evacuated as a precaution," police said. "No injuries have been reported."

The London-based political consultancy has been at the centre of a storm this week after a whistleblower said the company had paid an academic to harvest the data of 50 million Facebook users to build profiles of American voters before the 2016 US election.

Britain's Information Commissioner has said it is seeking a warrant to raid the office. The company's CEO has been suspended.

Cambridge Analytica's London office is based on New Oxford Street, one of Britain's main shopping streets in the centre of the capital.

"Police were called at 1326 (GMT) on Thursday, 22 March to reports of a suspicious package at a building in New Oxford Street," a police spokeswoman said.

"Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."