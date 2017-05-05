Suspected extremist arrested, arms found near French base: Security source

PARIS (AFP) - French authorities found guns hidden near a military base where a former soldier suspected of radicalisation was arrested on Friday (May 5), a source close to the case said just two days before France's presidential runoff.

"A shotgun, two black powder revolvers and bullets" were discovered near the air base near Paris, where the 34-year-old former serviceman was taken into custody, the source said.

Police found a car belonging to the man, who is on a French watchlist of extremists, near the base in Evreux. He was arrested a few hours later in the same area.

Paris anti-terror prosecutors are investigating, but it is not clear why the suspect was near the base.

French voters head to the polls on Sunday to pick their next president in a bruising and divisive campaign overshadowed by security worries.

Karim Cheurfi, a 39-year-old Frenchman, shot and killed a police officer and wounded two others on the Champs Elysees avenue days before the first round of voting, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militant group.

Cheurfi was killed in return fire.