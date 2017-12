A painting of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the "Superputin" exhibition at UMAM museum in Moscow. From a musclebound Superman and ice hockey player to jet pilot, Mr Putin plays various heroic roles in the exhibition that opened last week as he began his campaign for a fourth Kremlin term. "Each painting depicts a quality or a value of the President," said Putin activist Yulia Dyuzheva, 22, one of the exhibition organisers.