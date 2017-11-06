Stand-off over coal mining in Germany

Riot police blocking protesters yesterday, during a rally against open-cast brown coal mining of Garzweiler, north-west of Cologne, Germany. The German city of Bonn is hosting major United Nations-led climate talks from today till Nov 17. Thousands of people took to the streets of Bonn on Saturday calling for the phasing out of coal as a source of power. Whether to end coal production has been one of the sticking points in coalition negotiations between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her would-be allies: the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats.