Spain's top prosecutor Jose Manuel Maza dies in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES (AFP) - Spain's top prosecutor Jose Manuel Maza, fresh off the drama of the Catalonian independence bid, died unexpectedly Saturday (Nov 18) during a working visit to Argentina.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy confirmed his passing on Twitter.

The head of Spain's federal prosecutorial office had been in the position for just under a year.

Most recently, he was leading the charge against eight of the 14 members of the now ousted regional government in Catalonia who were charged with sedition for unconstitutionally seeking independence from federal Spain.

Maza was unwell while travelling, headed to an emergency room in Buenos Aires and shortly thereafter he died.