Spain attack toll rises to 15; police say van driver hijacked car to escape

BARCELONA (Reuters, AFP) - The van driver in last week's Barcelona attack fled scene on foot and hijacked a car to escape, Catalonia's police chief said on Monday (Aug 21).

A Catalonia government official said a person found dead from stabbing wounds in the car is the 15th victim of the twin attacks last Thursday, confirming a link between the car-hijacking in Barcelona and the van attack.

Spanish police said on Monday that Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, who is on the run after allegedly ploughing the van through crowds in Barcelona, is "dangerous and could be armed".

Police tweeted four pictures of Moroccan national wearing a striped top and with short, dark hair, and asked the public to "share as much (information) as possible".

Thirteen people died in the van rampage on Las Ramblas, while another woman was killed in a separate attack by suspected Islamist militants hours later in the seaside resort in Cambrils.

Police believe Abouyaaqoub took the hijacked car, rammed into officials at a police checkpoint in the city and then abandoned the vehicle with the dead body in it.

Catalan government officials and police told a joint news conference that another incident had unfolding in Barcelona on Monday involving a suspicious backpack on a bus, but police later confirmed it was a false alarm.