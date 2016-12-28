Southern French town gets 'Brexit street' as right-wing mayor pays tribute to British vote

BEAUCAIRE - A French right-wing mayor has christened a street in his town "rue de Brexit" in honour of Britain's historic vote to leave the European Union (UN).

An unnamed road in the town in southern France was chosen by the town council, with mayor Julien Sanchez hailing the move as a "homage to the decision of the sovereign British people".

The street is located near the rue Robert Schuman and avenue Jean Monnet, which the Guardian reported were named after two of the EU's founding fathers.

Europe : Le conseil municipal de Beaucaire crée la "rue du Brexit" pour rendre hommage au choix du peuple Britannique souverain. pic.twitter.com/X2as1czVQO — Julien Sanchez (@jsanchez_fn) December 26, 2016

In an interview with radio station France Bleu, the 33-year-old Sanchez - a rising figure in opposition politician Marine Le Pen's National Front party, said: "It's a street in an industrial zone, and isn't going to shake up the daily lives of Beaucaire residents."

Claiming that he had received "lots of support from Britons" via social media, Mr Sanchez added that so many streets in France were named after the EU's founders that he felt the creation of a "rue de Brexit" was needed to "rebalance things".

A Mayor in France has named their new road 'Rue du Brexit' to pay tribute to our vote for independence!



A fine choice! 🇬🇧 https://t.co/t7x4Ihjsu0 — LEAVE.EU (@LeaveEUOfficial) December 26, 2016

His party leader Ms Le Pen, who is in the running to become France's next president, is known for her anti-EU sentiments. She had previously stated her intention to pull France out of the European single currency and hold a referendum on the country's EU membership.

Those who responded to Mr Sanchez's announcement on Twitter were split over the move.

While some lauded it, others were quick to point out that "rue de Brexit" was a road that went around in a circle.

One tweet by user @_cascales read: "A circular road that leads nowhere - a great prospect for progress."

They also noted the irony of the street's position between rue Robert Schuman and avenue Jean Monnet, which suggested that it was leading away from Europe and back again.