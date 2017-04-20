Small explosive device damages Eurobank offices in Athens, no injuries

Greek police secure the area after a bomb blast in central Athens, Greece, April 19, 2017.
Greek police secure the area after a bomb blast in central Athens, Greece, April 19, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
51 min ago

ATHENS (REUTERS) - A small explosive device detonated outside a building housing Eurobank offices in central Athens on Wednesday (April 19), damaging its entrance and shattering windows, police said.

There were no injuries, police said.

Eurobank is Greece's third-largest lender by assets.

Small-scale attacks on businesses, police and politicians are frequent in Greece, which has a long history of political violence and is still struggling to emerge from a crippling debt crisis.

"The explosion damaged the entrance and smashed some windows," a police official said, adding that some nearby buildings were also slightly damaged.

Police had cordoned off most streets in the surrounding area following a warning call to a local news website.

The explosion, which occurred at 10.38pm local time (3.38am on Thursday, Singapore time), was loud and was heard in central Athens.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping