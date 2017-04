Small airplane crashes in Portugal near supermarket, killing five

LISBON (REUTERS)– A small airplane crashed near a supermarket in a residential area outside Lisbon on Monday (April 17), killing five people, rescue workers said.

The private airplane crashed after taking off from the small Tires airport, which is located near the resort town of Cascais about 20km west of Lisbon and used mainly by private aircraft.

Andre Fernandes, a spokesman for the local emergency services, said the plane was headed for Marseilles in France. Everyone on board the plane, three French and one Swiss, died.

Another person on the ground died when the plane crashed into a truck, setting off a fire, Fernandes said.

Tragédia há momentos na zona de Tires, S. Domingos de Rana, queda de avião após descolagem. Oxalá não haja vítimas a lamentar pic.twitter.com/r0ZGxmZo08 — Nuno Inverno (@NunoInverno) April 17, 2017

The cause of the accident was not yet known.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa went to the site of the crash. There were more than 50 rescue workers at the site.