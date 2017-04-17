Small airplane crashes in Portugal near supermarket, killing five

Firefighters extinguishing a fire that broke out after an aircraft crashed into a supermarket carpark in Tires, on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, on April 17, 2017.
Firefighters extinguishing a fire that broke out after an aircraft crashed into a supermarket carpark in Tires, on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, on April 17, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Smoke rising from buildings after a small airplane crashed into a supermarket carpark in Tires on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, on April 17, 2017.
Smoke rising from buildings after a small airplane crashed into a supermarket carpark in Tires on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, on April 17, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Published
2 hours ago
Updated
1 hour ago

LISBON (REUTERS)– A small airplane crashed near a supermarket in a residential area outside Lisbon on Monday (April 17), killing five people, rescue workers said.

The private airplane crashed after taking off from the small Tires airport, which is located near the resort town of Cascais about 20km  west of Lisbon and used mainly by private aircraft.

Andre Fernandes, a spokesman for the local emergency services, said the plane was headed for Marseilles in France. Everyone on board the plane, three French and one Swiss, died.

Another person on the ground died when the plane crashed into a truck, setting off a fire, Fernandes said. 

The cause of the accident was not yet known.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa went to the site of the crash. There were more than 50 rescue workers at the site. 

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping