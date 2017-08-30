Six trucks of tomatoes head to Bunol for annual fiesta

BUNOL (REUTERS) - Hundreds of thousands of pounds of tomatoes were loaded onto six trucks on Tuesday (August 29) to head for the Spanish town of Bunol where the annual tomato fight is due to take place on Wednesday (Aug 30).

La Tomatina festival is a food fight that takes in a small town just a few kilometres away from Valencia.

Although Bunol has a relatively small population, during the festivity more than 22,000 people from across all borders visit and take part in the most famous food-fight in the world.

At 11am (0900 GMT) a fire cracker sets off La Tomatina and during the next hour the loaded trucks drive through Bunol' s central street providing ammunition for the revellers.