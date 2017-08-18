Singapore strongly condemns Barcelona attack in condolence letters to Spain

President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to King Felipe VI of Spain and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy respectively to convey their condolences on the terrorist attack in Barcelona, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday (Aug 18).

Below is the text of the letters:





Letter from President Tony Tan Keng Yam to King Felipe VI of Spain



18 August 2017





His Majesty King Felipe VI

Kingdom of Spain





Your Majesty,





I was saddened by the attack in Barcelona on 17 August 2017. Singapore strongly condemns this act of terror on innocent civilians and stands united with Spain in its fight against terrorism.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the people of Spain.





Yours sincerely,





TONY TAN KENG YAM





Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain Mariano Rajoy



18 August 2017





Dear Prime Minister Rajoy,



On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack in Barcelona on 17 August 2017. Singapore strongly condemns this horrific attack. We are shocked by and deeply saddened to learn of the loss of lives.



As Spain mourns the victims, Singapore stands in solidarity with the Spanish people during this difficult time.





Yours sincerely,





LEE HSIEN LOONG

Related Story No Singaporeans hurt in Barcelona terrorist attack: MFA



