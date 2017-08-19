Singapore condemns terror strike in Spain

Singapore has condemned the terror attack in Spain, with President Tony Tan Keng Yam writing to King Felipe VI to express condolences, while Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed his sadness to his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy.

In his letter to the King, Dr Tan said: "I was saddened by the attack in Barcelona on Aug 17, 2017. Singapore strongly condemns this act of terror on innocent civilians and stands united with Spain in its fight against terrorism."

"As Spain mourns the victims, Singapore stands in solidarity with the Spanish people during this difficult time," added Dr Tan.

Prime Minister Lee offered Singapore's heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack in Barcelona on behalf of the Government in his letter to Mr Rajoy. "Singapore strongly condemns this horrific attack. We are shocked by and deeply saddened to learn of the loss of lives," wrote Mr Lee.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesman said in a press statement that there have been no reports of Singaporeans directly affected by or injured in the incident. "MFA will continue to work with the relevant authorities in Barcelona to monitor the situation closely," he said.

The MFA advised Singaporeans in Barcelona to keep in touch with their family and friends to let them know they are safe. It also told Singaporeans in need of urgent consular assistance to contact the MFA Duty Office.