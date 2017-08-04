Sergei Lavrov, Rex Tillerson agree to talk US-Russian ties: Moscow

MOSCOW (AFP) - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke on Thursday (Aug 3) and agreed to discuss bilateral ties in Manila at the weekend, the Russian ministry said.

The countries' top diplomats spoke as US President Donald Trump warned that bilateral ties are at an all-time and "very dangerous" low.

Moscow said the Tillerson-Lavrov phone call took place on the US initiative.

The two men agreed to discuss topics including "the state of bilateral relations between Russia and the US at a meeting on the sidelines of the Asean regional forum on security from Aug 6 to 8 in Manila," the Russian foreign ministry statement said.

Lavrov and Tillerson also talked about how the United Nations Security Council should respond to North Korea's latest missile launch on July 28 and agreed to discuss this in more detail in Manila, Moscow said.

They "agreed to discuss in detail the prospects of mutual cooperation" on resolving the situation in Manila, Moscow added.

