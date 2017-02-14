Michael Flynn's resignation ‘not our business’: Kremlin

MOSCOW (AFP, REUTERS) – The Kremlin on Tuesday (Feb 14) insisted that the resignation of Donald Trump’s security adviser Michael Flynn over contacts with the Russian government was an internal affair for Washington.

“This is the internal business of the Americans, it is the internal business of President Trump’s administration. This is not our business,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Flynn resigned late on Monday after revelations he had discussed US sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump took office and misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.

Separately, a senior Russian lawmaker said it was clear that Flynn had been forced to resign in an effort to damage relations between Russia and the United States.

"It's obvious that Flynn was forced to write the letter of resignation under a certain amount of pressure," Leonid Slutsky, head of the lower house of parliament's foreign affairs committee, was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.

"The target was Russia-US relations, undermining confidence in the new US administration. We'll see how the situation develops further," he said.