See you later! Harry beats William and Kate in foot race

CAMBRIDGE, LONDON (REUTERS) - United Kingdom's Prince Harry beat his brother and sister-in-law in a foot race on Sunday (Feb 5), leaving the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in his wake when campaigning for a mental health charity in London.

The royal trio were joined by around 150 other runners competing against each other in the 50m sprint relay.

The three royals were raising awareness for the charity Heads Together. It helps to help lift the stigma against people with mental health problems, the charity says on its website.