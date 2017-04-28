Scottish parliament says 3 suspect packages sent to political offices

EDINBURGH (REUTERS) - Three suspicious packages containing "white powder type substances" were sent to political representation offices between April 25 and 26, the Scottish parliament said in a statement on Thursday (April 27).

The packages were sent to an elected official, a political party headquarters and a local council building.

Police were investigating and further advice has been issued to elected representatives across Scotland, the assembly said.

Britain is holding a general election on June 8 and earlier on Thursday police said a man carrying knives had been arrested in London's government district.

