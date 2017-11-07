Scottish Parliament evacuated after suspicious powder discovered in packages addressed to lawmakers

EDINBURGH (REUTERS) - Police said the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh was evacuated on Tuesday (Nov 7) after suspicious packages were found, with a source saying a suspicious white powder had been sent to a Conservative Party lawmaker.

"It's a white powder incident, there were a couple of suspicious packages sent to a Tory (Conservative) MSP," the source at the Parliament told Reuters.

Asked how long the incident could last, the source said, "Police told us it could be a while."

The letters were addressed to three Conservative MSPs, Ms Jamie Halcro Johnston, Ms Liz Smith and Mr Edward Mountain, the source said.

One of the letters was intercepted when opened by a researcher on the first floor of building, while the other two letters had similar writing.

"Police in Edinburgh responded to the Scottish Parliament at around 11.35am... following the discovery of a suspicious package," the police said in a statement.

"The building has been evacuated as a precaution and inquiries are continuing."

The Scottish Parliament confirmed the incident was ongoing and police were at the scene.

Known as Holyrood, the Parliament building is located at the bottom of the Royal Mile, Edinburgh's most famous thoroughfare, which leads down from its historic castle to Queen Elizabeth's Edinburgh residence, Holyrood Palace.