Scottish leader says will look at independence vote by end of year

Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, poses for a photo on the sidelines of her party's conference in Aberdeen on March 17, 2017.
Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, poses for a photo on the sidelines of her party's conference in Aberdeen on March 17, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
55 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday (Jan 14) she would be able to make a judgment on whether to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence by the end of this year after a shape of a deal between Britain and the European Union becomes clear.

"By roundabout the autumn of this year we should have some clarity about that future relationship," Sturgeon told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show. "That's when I will be able to look at that and make a judgment on what I think the next appropriate steps are for Scotland."

