Russia's response to new US sanctions must be 'painful', says prominent Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russia should prepare a "painful" response to new US sanctions to be imposed on Moscow, Konstantin Kosachyov, a prominent member of the upper house of Russia's parliament, said on his Facebook page on Wednesday (July 26).

"Judging by the unanimous vote in the US House of Representatives on the sanctions package against Russia, Iran and North Korea, there will be no breakthrough (in US-Russian relations)... In fact, further degradation of bilateral cooperation is becoming inevitable," Kosachyov said.

The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to slap new sanctions on Russia and force US President Donald Trump to obtain lawmakers' permission before easing any sanctions on Moscow.