Russia's Putin to brief Saudi King on talks with Syrian's Assad over telephone

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation with the King of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (Nov 21) to inform him about his meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Kremlin said.

"Today there will be Putin's telephone conversation with the king of Saudi Arabia, and one can certainly expect that Putin will inform his Saudi counterpart about yesterday's meeting," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Mr Putin hosted Mr Assad at his Black Sea residence in Sochi on Monday to talk about the need to move from military operations to the search for a political solution to Syria's conflict, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.