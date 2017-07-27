Russian President Vladimir Putin slams 'rise in anti-Russian hysteria' in US

SAVONLINNA, Finland (AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (July 27) complained that the probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the United States presidential election bore witness to increasing anti-Russian hysteria.

"We are just seeing a rise in anti-Russian hysteria," Putin said at a news conference after talks with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, adding: "It's a great pity that Russian-US relations are being sacrificed to resolve questions of domestic politics."

(This story is developing.)